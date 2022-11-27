INDIA

Temperatures continue to drop in J&K, Ladakh

Minimum temperatures continued to drop across J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that dry weather is likely to continue.

“Weather is expected to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop further during this period,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 2.1, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 11.6, Kargil minus 10.8 and Leh minus 7.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.6, Katra 9.7, Batote 5.5, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

