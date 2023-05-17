Temperatures across Japan on Wednesday are expected to be the highest of the year so far, the weather agency said, calling on people to take precautions against heatstroke.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a Foehn phenomenon, in which dry winds coming down from mountains push up temperatures, will add to a high-pressure system, causing temperatures to soar and leading to dry conditions on much of the Pacific side of eastern and northern Japan.

Some areas had high temperatures not usually seen until June or July, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as saying.

The daytime high could hit a record 36 degrees Celsius in Maebashi city of Gunma prefecture and 35 degrees in Chichibu, Saitama prefecture, according to the weather agency.

