Temple, mosque, church in Telangana Secretariat to be inaugurated same day

A temple, a mosque, and a church will be inaugurated in Telangana state Secretariat premises on August 25.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that he has taken the decision in tune with his government’s policy of equality of all religions and reflecting the secular spirit enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

He said that the move will further promote Telangana’s ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and communal harmony.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, decided to inaugurate Nalla Pochamma Temple, mosque, and church which were being constructed in the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat premises the same day.

After consulting the religious heads, he finalized the date which is acceptable to all.

On August 25, the CM will re-open the temple by installing a Nalla Pochamma idol in the presence of priests by following Hindu traditions. On the same day, he will inaugurate the mosque and church in accordance with Islam and Christian faiths.

These three religious places will be accessible for Secretariat employees to perform rituals during their festivities, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Foundation stone for re-construction of two mosques in the new State Secretariat premises was laid on November 25, 2021, five months after they were razed during demolition of the old Secretariat buildings, in the presence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

The state government had allotted 1,500 yards for the two mosques, which are estimated to cost Rs 2.9 crore. Two mosques and a temple were razed during the demolition of old secretariat buildings. KCR had expressed his regret over the incident. He had claimed that the places of worship were damaged due to the fall of the debris on them and had promised to rebuild the place of worship on more spacious sites and at the government’s cost.

On September 5, 2021, KCR announced that the government will rebuild mosques and a temple, along with a church, in the new Secretariat complex. Christian leaders had informed the Chief Minister that church services used to be held in the old Secretariat.

