A Shiv temple priest was lynched to death by a group of miscreants in Bihar’s Vaishali district, sources said on Tuesday.

Shiv Narayan Giri lived on the temple premises in Astpur Satpura village under Bhagwanpur police station in the district. “On the second Monday of the Sawan month, a large number of devotees had assembled at the temple to offer water (Jal) on the Shivling. Among them, four people started playing music on the loud speaker. When I objected, they beat me,” said Vikas Kumar, the nephew of Shiv Narayan Giri.

“As they were assaulting me, my uncle rushed to rescue me. The miscreants beat him up as well and he collapsed on the road. We placed him on the bed and called a doctor who declared him dead. We knew the accused and identified them,” Kumar said.

An eyewitness Raushan Kumar also said that four people punched the priest on his stomach following which he collapsed. “The body has been taken to Sadar hospital Hajipur for post-mortem,” Raushan said. Meanwhile local police of Bhagwanpur claimed that the matter is under investigation. Ends. IANS.AJK.

2023071840990