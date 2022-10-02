The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up for the construction and management of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has prepared a master plan for the remaining area of Ram Janmabhoomi which will be left after the construction of a grand temple.

According to the master plan, temples of Ramayana-era saints will be built in the space left after the Ram temple construction.

This master plan is in the final phase of approval, said a member of the trust.

As per the proposal, temples dedicated to Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Vishwamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad Raj, Jatayu, and Mata Sabri will be constructed around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In the remaining space, pilgrim facilities will come up. The trust has also planned to set up Yagya Mandap, Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas, museum, research centre and library, among other attractions.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, said, “Construction work of the pilgrimage facilitation centre, other utilities, and infrastructure services at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex have already started. They will be ready for devotees when the Ram Mandir is scheduled to open in December 2023.”

The pilgrimage facilitation centre at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex will have the facility of depositing shoes and other belongings, a waiting hall to accommodate 5,000 devotees, drinking water, toilets, and other utilities.

The state government has also approved a road widening project for Ayodhya. The government has approved Rs 797.68 crore for beautification and broadening of roads in the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir area.

This includes the construction of the 12.940-km Sahadatganj-Naya Ghat main road.

The development of the area would pave way for easier access to the temple for pilgrims and prevent overcrowding.

The Yogi Adityanath government has set a deadline for the completion of three pathways leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The government wants all three stretches of the road of the Ayodhya corridor to be ready by December 2023, when the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is opened for devotees.

