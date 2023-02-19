INDIA

Tempo overturns in Delhi, 20 injured

NewsWire
0
0

Over 20 people have been injured after the tempo in which they were travelling overturned in outer Delhi’s Alipur area, an official said on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, a tempo carrying around 24 people — all residents of the Narela area, overturned in Alipur.

“It was coming from Khatu temple. The injured were taken to the hospital with the help of locals and are undergoing treatment,” the police said.

One of the injured whose condition is said to be critical has been referred to LNJP Hospital.

The police said that a case of negligence has been registered against the tempo driver.

20230219-225001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre should do positive work instead of ‘harassing’ everyone with CBI,...

    SC notice on plea challenging full life sentence for gang-raping minors...

    Sidhu row: Manish Tewari bats for non-Sikh Punjab Cong chief

    Tendulkar, BCCI office-bearers felicitate India U-19 women’s team for World Cup...