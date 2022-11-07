INDIA

Temporarily block Cong, BJY handles – B’luru court directs Twitter in ‘KGF-2’ copyright infringement suit

NewsWire
A city court Monday directed social media platform Twitter to provisionally block the handles of the Indian National Congress and its Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in a case related to music copyright infringement.

Twitter has also been directed to remove three links from its platform.

Music record label MRT Music, which owns the copyright for the music of the film ‘KGF – Chapter 2’, had alleged that the audiovisual promotions of the yatra headed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had illegally used music from the pan-India blockbuster movie.

After going through the material evidence submitted, the court noted that prima facie materials available at this stage, if established, will cause irreparable damage to the plaintiff and also encourage piracy.

The court issued an ex-parte injunction that restrains the defendants from unauthorisedly and illegally using the copyrighted work belonging to the plaintiff till the next date of hearing.

On Friday, MRT Music’s counsel Narasimhan Sampath had said, “A complaint has been filed against the Indian National Congress represented by its General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, and Rahul Gandhi for infringement of copyrights owned by MRT Music.”

20221107-222803

