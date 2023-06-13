INDIA

Temporary cancellation of Mitali Express between India, Bangladesh

The Indian Railways has decided to temporarily suspend the Mitali Express, which runs between West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and Bangladesh’s Dhaka Cantonment, due to the celebration of Eid festival in Bangladesh.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) sources said on Tuesday that the Indian Railways has decided to cancel the services of New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express between June 25 and July 3.

The normal services of Mitali Express would resume soon after the Eid festival is over in Bangladesh.

Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) or Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakrid or Eid al-Adha) is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world in June end and early July every year.

The Mitali Express, which was flagged off on June 1 last year, was operated jointly by the railway authorities of the two countries.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

