Temporary fire ban in effect for Vaughan

Due to unseasonably dry and hot conditions, and out of an abundance of caution, Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service has issued a total fire ban in the city.

“Burning of any kind is not permitted within Vaughan while ban is active,” the fire department said.

The fire ban started June 6 and will continue for 30 days or until conditions improve.

Until that time no open fires or burning debris (agricultural debris or foliage) of any kind will be permitted including recreational open-air burning (bonfires). Existing fire permits are cancelled and no new fire permits will be issued.

The fire ban does not extend to barbecues, grills, gas fire pits and chimineas.

“This ban has been issued for the protection of property, public safety and the safety of the firefighters that would have to respond to an incident,” Vaughan’s fire department added.

