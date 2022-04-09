INDIA

Temporary respite in heat wave area, intensity soon: IMD

The ongoing heat wave spell is likely to continue over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next five days with temporary decrease in area and intensity during April 11 to 13, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Hissar AMFU station in Haryana recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius across India.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of April 12 and under its influence, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over western Himalayan region on April 12 and 13.

It will also lead to dust raising winds (20-30 kmph) likely over Rajasthan during April 11 and 12. Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely over southwest Uttar Pradesh on April 10 and 11, the IMD said.

In Rajasthan, Ganganagar (44.6) was hottest, in Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj (44.4), in Madhya Pradesh, Rajgarh (44) and in NCR, Gurugram recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius.

