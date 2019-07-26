Ten AMU students suspended for gross misconduct

Aligarh, Aug 1 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has suspended 10 students for indiscipline and creating nuisance at the administrative block, here.

According to AMU officials on Thursday, some students from the Syedna Tahir Saifuddin (STS) School misbehaved with the principal and teachers and created ruckus on the campus.

The students, led by former office-bearers of the AMU Students Union, barged into the administrative block and damaged the university property, including CCTV cameras, window panes and nameplates. They also tried to prevent the Vice-Chancellor from leaving the administrative block.

According to the STS order, these students have been suspended from the school rolls with immediate effect. The campus will remain out of bound for them during the suspension period, pending enquiry.

