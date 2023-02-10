As many as 10 Kannada movies, mostly of newcomers, are set to hit the silver screens in Karnataka on Friday.

‘Bengaluru 69’, ‘Hondisi Breyiri’, ‘Rangina Raate’, ‘Roopayi’, ‘Uttamaru’, ‘Ondanondu Kaladalli’, ‘Ambassador’, ‘Long Drive’, ‘December 24’ and ‘Lifu Istene’– are all slated to release.

‘Lifu Istene’ starring noted actor Diganth and Samyukta Horanadu in the lead roles and directed by Pavan Kumar is seeing a re-release.

Among these, ‘Hondisi Barreyiri’ has Praveen Tej, Bhavana Rao, Samyukta Horanadu and Ishani Shetty in lead roles. The trailer and songs of the movie have garnered appreciation.

It is to be seen how the movies fare at the box office.

20230210-100803