Ten people died while several others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in a pond in Kanpur district.

The devotees, all residents of Kortha village under Sadh police circle, had gone to the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur in the tractor-trolley. There were about 40 people in the vehicle. While returning, the trolley overturned into a roadside pond between Sadh and Gambhirpur village.

Ten bodies have been fished out so far and the rescue operation is underway. The bodies have been taken to the Bhitargaon CHC. The police and senior officials have reached the spot and are supervising the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the incident and has instructed officials to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

Further details are awaited.

