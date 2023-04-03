BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Ten UP districts suffer crop damage due to unseasonal rain

NewsWire
0
0

Ten districts of Uttar Pradesh have been found to have suffered substantial crop damage due to unseasonal rain in the survey by the UP relief commissioner’s office.

The affected districts are Fatehpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Sambhal and Unnao.

These districts were hit by hailstorm and rain between March 31 and April 2.

In the survey conducted from March 15 till date, over one lakh farmers were found to have been affected by unseasonal rain in 11 districts.

Official reports said that a total of 35,480.52 hectares of agricultural land was badly hit and Rs 58.59 crore was payable to the affected farmers.

At least 1,343 hectares of land belonging to 5,026 farmers in Fatehpur, 2804 hectares of land of 4,738 farmers in Agra, and 559 hectares of land of 3,090 farmers in Bareilly has been affected.

Likewise, 11,265 farmers in Chandauli having 2,986 hectares of land, 396 farmers with 271 hectares in Hamirpur, 205 farmers with 145 hectares in Jhansi, and 7,380 farmers having 6,216 hectares land in Lalitpur have been affected.

In Prayagraj, at least 9,252 farmers having 4,448 hectares faced crop losses.

Since the last two weeks, Uttar Pradesh has received unseasonal rain accompanied by thunderstorm, hailstorm and gusty wind due to the western disturbances.

20230403-131204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple iOS 16 5G Beta now live in India for Airtel,...

    Union Budget: The Good, The Macro & The Bond Market (Opinion)

    Muthoot Homefin aims to disburse Rs 700 cr home loans in...

    Crypto not currencies as they are not issued by the central...