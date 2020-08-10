Tenant’s race matters to Indian landlords

Thank you for the great work you continue to do.
After going to a South Asian grocery store with rental notices publicly posted Friday morning (August 7, 2020) l picked up CanIndia News and read this editorial. This is a human rights issue and systemic institutional racism. As Premier Doug Ford said yesterday ‘This is one country’. Especially during COVID-19 pandemic, we have an housing insecurity issue in the GTA. I will continue to research this landlord and tenant issue. All lives matter.
Lidia, online
