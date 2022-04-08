SCI-TECHWORLD

Tencent to shut down its game streaming service

NewsWire
0
0

Video games company Tencent said it will shut down its game streaming platform Penguin Esports by June due to “changes in business strategies”.

Twitch-like Penguin Esports never achieved a substantial market share in China, but Tencent already owns the country’s two largest game streaming platforms, Douyu and Huya, via previous acquisitions, reports TechCrunch.

Together, the two services commanded over 70 per cent of the game streaming market in China, said China’s market regulator last July.

The termination of Penguin Esports is likely due to a handful of challenges.

The platform faces rising competition from Bilibili, which is known for its popular user-generated video streaming service, and Kuaishou, the short video app that’s the nemesis of Douyin (TikTok’s Chinese version).

Both Bilibili and Kuaishou, which respectively has a current market cap of $10 billion and $40 billion, have been investing heavily in live hosts and exclusive streaming rights.

On top of that, the ongoing gaming license freeze in China has intensified competition between platforms as hosts are running out of content to talk about.

Lastly, the combined monopolistic position of Douyu and Huya makes Penguin Esports look superfluous inside Tencent. And one should be reminded that Tencent also owns a stake in both Bilibili and Kuaishou.

20220408-101205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T-Series, Hungama enter Metaverse with NFTs

    Microsoft simplifies process for switching default browser on Windows 11

    Amazon Alexa now available on few Wear OS smartwatches from Fossil,...

    Airbus to hire engineering, IT talent at Hyderabad airshow