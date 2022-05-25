The tender process for the construction of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Tunnel (HORC Tunnel) will be completed by the month of December during the current financial year. Tenders will be invited during the month of July.

Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has discussed this in depth with companies from tunnel construction sector regarding HORC Tunnel of length 4.69 kms, a major part of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor of length of 121.742 km to be constructed parallel to Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (Western Peripheral Expressway).

The representatives of 20 companies from tunnel construction were present in the meeting held at Haryana Bhawan.

Haryana Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited held extensive discussions on the latest technologies with companies from the tunnel construction sector.

Discussions were also held with the companies regarding the challenges generally faced during tunnel construction.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited says that the construction work of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Tunnel will be completed within the period of 30 months after the completion of the tender process.

It is noteworthy that the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Tunnel (HORC Tunnel) of length 4.69 km is to be constructed in Nuh district area of Haryana. Former Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited and President of Tunnel Association of India and Principal Expert of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, Mr. Mangu Singh was also present in the meeting.

20220525-112604