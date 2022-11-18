Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and popular Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana on Friday played a symbolic futsal match for UNICEF India to celebrate World Children’s Day at the Thyagraj Stadium here.

A team of 20 children played a friendly futsal football match with UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador Tendulkar and UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate Ayushmann Khurrana. Nearly a hundred children rendered an art performance creatively depicting unity in diversity, inclusion and equality.

Speaking at the event, Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said, “The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports focuses on tailored and holistic wellbeing and development of young people through country-wide volunteering organisations. Let us commit today to ensure that every child and young person in this country has the resources, skills, opportunities, and spaces to voice their views to lead India to a brighter tomorrow.”

This World Children’s Day’s (November 20) theme is sports as a powerful means to promote inclusion, equality and non-discrimination. The event was held by UNICEF India for which hundreds of children gathered at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

“I have always believed that sports liberate us from many shackles and helps us be better human beings. It plays a more important role for girls and women as it equips them with more power and confidence to make their mark. Today’s game showed this. UNICEF’s efforts to link play and child rights are commendable. The game is yours as long as you have the passion in your heart,” Tendulkar said on the occasion.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When we play, we become a team and realise that our determination, passion and enthusiasm are all that matter. This is what we are here to celebrate.

“The day is a time for all of us to renew our collective promises for every child, especially for girls, to be included and protected and reach their full potential, unhindered by gender stereotypes, inequalities, and other barriers”, said UNICEF Representative to India, Cynthia McCaffrey.

