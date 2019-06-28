Tendulkar shares ‘Sundar pic’ with Google CEO

London, July 4 (IANS) Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday posted an image with Google CEO Sundar Pichai who was in attendance during India’s 2019 World Cup match against England at Edgbaston on June 30.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had then tweeted pics of the pair enjoying the match.

Tendulkar’s caption was a play with Pichai’s name: “Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?”

Pichai is a self-confessed cricket fan and has earlier said that he idolised Sunil Gavaskar and later Tendulkar. He has also said that he dreamed of being a cricketer in his younger days.

Pichai may have been there only as a spectator but Tendulkar is part of Star’s commentary team for the World Cup. While he has mostly featured in Hindi commentary, on that day he shared the English commentary box with Nasser Hussain.

While Tendulkar and Pichai are all smiles in the image, it was a rare bad day for the Indian team at the World Cup as it lost to England by 31 runs. It was the Indians’ first loss of the tournament. However, Virat Kohli and co followed that up with a 28-run win over Bangladesh on July 2.

–IANS

rkm/pgh/