‘Tenet’ to open globally on Aug 26, India release date undecided

An India release date for the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet is still undecided, although the film has locked August 26 for release across 70 countries before opening in select cities in the US on September 3.

The makers don’t have plans to release “Tenet” in China yet.

Right now, Warner Bros. studio have announced that the film will launch across theatres in 70 territories including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the UK, confirms a report in variety.com.

India apart, release schedules for the film have not been announced in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay, and Venezuela.