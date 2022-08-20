Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his landlord with a hammer after the latter objected to his drinking. The accused also took a selfie and made a video with the body of the deceased. The incident was reported from the Mangolpuri area in outer Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was arrested within 24 hours of committing the crime.

“The incident took place on August 9. We arrested Kumar after a long chase with the help of technical surveillance,” the police said.

A senior police officer said that the accused hit on the head of Suresh, the victim, with a hammer which led to his death, and then took a selife with the body before fleeing from the spot.

The accused also made a call to Jagdish, the son of the landlord, to inform him that he had left the house. This made Jagdish suspicious, who then reached his father’s house only to find his body lying on the ground.

Kumar was living in the house of the deceased for the last four years. On August 9, Suresh had an argument with Kumar over the latter consuming liquor, which he objected. In a fit of rage, the accused took out a hammer and hit Suresh on the head.

The police said Kumar also stole the cellphone and ID cards of Suresh before leaving the house.

“Suresh told Jagdish that his father used filthy language against him and hence he has decided to leave the house,” the police said.

