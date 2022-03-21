INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Tennis Academy to hold selection trials for young kids in Chandigarh

By NewsWire
Creating opportunities for children and youth to take up and excel in sports, the RoundGlass Tennis Academy is all set to conduct its selection trials from April 7-9 here.

The Academy will offer a hundred per cent scholarship to a maximum of 16 boys (U12, U14, and U16) and four local girls.

The 20 players chosen from the selection trials will be given access to best-in-class facilities such as fitness training, sports nutrition, sports science, and mental conditioning.

“We are offering committed players from across the country an opportunity to train in a manner and at a level not seen in junior tennis in India yet. Our objective is to identify and nurture young players,” said RoundGlass Tennis Academy technical director Aditya Sachdeva. “We look to develop them into world-class athletes.”

