INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg’s son Leo to play Bengaluru Open 2023 as draw announced; Qualifiers to begin on Sunday

NewsWire
0
0

Leo Borg, son of legendary Bjorn Borg, handed a wildcard entry into the main draw of the Bengaluru Open 2023, starting from February 20 at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association stadium.

The singles main draw was announced on Saturday, which featured Tseng Chun-Hsin, the 21-year-old World No 132 from Taipei, as the top seed for the Bengaluru Open 2023.

Tseng will open his campaign against Ferreira Silva of Portugal on February 20 while the 19-year-old Leo Borg, currently World No 511 will be seen in action against Taipei’s World No 200 Yu Hsiou Hsu.

Leo had entered the Round of 32 in the Chennai Open last week where he lost to Serbia’s 19-year-old Hamad Medjedovic, a pupil of 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. Medjedovic too will be seen in action on Day 1 of the Bengaluru Open, facing a Qualifier.

From an Indian perspective, two players will be seen in action on the first day of the main draw. Sumit Nagar and Karnataka lad SD Prajwal Dev were handed wildcard entry to the tournament.

Sumit Nagal will face Vietnamese player Ly Hoang Nam while Prajwal will lock horns with one of the Qualifiers on Day 1.

James Duckworth of Australia, who was ranked as high as 47 in ATP, is seeded second in the Bengaluru Open. Duckworth had reached the quarterfinals of Chennai Open before losing to compatriot Max Purcell, who had won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles title with Matthew Ebden.

The Qualifiers will start at the KSLTA Courts on Sunday. As many as 7 Indian players will feature in the Qualifiers.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be the main attractions of the Qualifiers. Prajnesh will face Zimbabwe’s Benjamin Lock, while Ramkumar will be up against Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan.

Other than these two, Indian talents such as M Ganesh, Dalwinder Singh, K Tyagi, M Sasikumar and Sidharth Rawat will vie for a spot in the main draw.

20230218-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata to meet Sonia Gandhi, other leaders in Delhi

    All Kerala students to undergo Covid tests in K’taka after 38...

    Lucknow airport to upgrade airside infrastructure

    176 UP secondary schools may face derecognition