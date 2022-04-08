Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy at Southwark Crown Court under the Insolvency Act on Friday.

The 54-year-old German was declared guilty of charges including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

However, Judge Deborah Taylor released Becker on conditional bail ahead of sentencing on April 29, when he could face a jail sentence carrying a maximum term of seven years for each count.

Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21, 2017, over an unpaid loan. He had been accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

The three-time Wimbledon champion Becker said he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” when declared bankrupt in 2017. He was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an 825,000 (almost £700,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm, a report in Sky Sports said.

He was found guilty of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely ‘Lilly’ Becker, the mother of his fourth child.

