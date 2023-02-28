SPORTSTENNIS

Tennis: Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to Injury

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters, also known as BNP Paribas Open due to injury, the tournament announced on Tuesday.

“Three-time BNP Paribas Open Champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the 2023 tournament due to injury,” the tournament said in a tweet.

The Spaniard began his season at the United Cup before losing in the second round of the Australian Open to American Mackenzie McDonald. After his Melbourne exit, the 36-year-old underwent tests and reported the results to fans.

“Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday,” Nadal wrote in January.

“The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it’s time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks,” he added.

Nadal last year reached the final at Indian Wells, the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director Tommy Haas wished the lefty well.

“We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year,” Haas said.

