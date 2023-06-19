INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Halle Open due to injury

NewsWire
0
0

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Terra Wortmann Open, also known as Halle Open, due to an ongoing issue with his left knee, the tournament organisers said on Monday.

He was scheduled to face Lorenzo Sonego in the Halle first round on Tuesday to make his second consecutive appearance at the German grass tournament.

Kyrgios has been replaced by the lucky loser Aslan Karatsev, who reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 semifinal as a qualifier in May in Madrid.

The 28-year-old Australian made his comeback to the ATP Tour in Stuttgart last week after he had surgery to repair a small tear in his left lateral meniscus in January.

He complained of inhibited movement caused by his knee during his first-round defeat to Wu Yibing, however, and the problem has now forced Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the ATP 500 in Halle.

Kyrgios enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, when he racked up a 37-10 record, including a Tour-leading 12 wins on grass. That tally included his run to a maiden major final at Wimbledon.

20230619-173005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two terrorists killed in encounter at J&K’s Bandipora (3rd Lead)

    ‘Banks increase deposit rates, risk premia on loans not factored in’

    2 boys detained in K’taka for celebrating Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s...

    Need to reorient skill infrastructure system: PM