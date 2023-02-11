Third-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain progressed to the semifinals of Argentina’s Cordoba Open with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Ramos-Vinolas’ first-serve percentage was 93 per cent, and he also sent down four aces while converting six of 10 break points on Friday evening.

He will meet Argentine Federico Coria on Saturday for a place in the final. The latter advanced after Francisco Cerundolo was forced to forfeit their quarterfinal mid-match because of injury, reports Xinhua.

Hugo Dellien and Sebastian Baez were others to reach the tournament’s last four with wins over Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Marcelo Barrios, respectively.

The ATP 250 event is being played on the outdoor clay of the Polo Deportivo Kempes complex in Cordoba.

