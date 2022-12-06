INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Tennis: Suhas Soma scores upset win to enter quarters at Asian Junior Tour U-16

Suhas Soma shunted out second seed Aditeey Singh Jadon and stormed into the quarterfinals of the Bren Asian Junior Tour 16 & Under, an event on the Asian Tennis Federation Tour, here on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals here on Tuesday, the 15-year-old Suhas scored a brisk 6-2, 6-1 victory over the fancied player. In another upset victory, P. Loganathan blanked fourth seed Rahul Lokesh 6-0, 3-0 before the latter retired hurt.

Meanwhile in the Girls’ singles category, barring the top two seeds, the other seeds struggled to get through to the last eight with two of them succumbing to their respective lesser-known opponents.

Amongst the notable upsets, Harshini Nagaraj sent home the fifth seed Sejal Gopal Bhutada with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory.

Results (Pre-quarterfinals):

Boys’ singles U-16:

1-Aradhya Kshitij bt Srikar Doni 6-4, 7-5; Kevin Titus Suresh bt Rurik Rajini 6-2, 6-4; M Diganth bt Kristo Babu 6-2, 6-2; 8-Prakaash Sarran bt Aahil Ayaz 7-6 (7), 6-3; Nishit Arimilli bt 6-Rudra Batham 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; P Loganathan bt 4-Rahul Lokesh 6-0, 3-0 (retd); P Saravanakumar bt Kaushik Arunkumar 6-3, 6-4; Suhas Soma bt 2-Aditeey Singh Jadon 6-2, 6-1.

Girls’ singles U-16:

1-Jaya Kapoor bt Keshmeya V 6-0, 6-2; Angel Patel bt 6-R Kaur Sidhu 7-5, 6-3; 4-Krishna Raj bt V Gaarugupati 6-2, 6-1; 8-R Kakarlamudi bt Kasturi VG 6-3, 6-1; Sree Tanvi Dasari bt 7-Pratishtha Saini 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; 3-Isheeta Midha bt Dharani Gowda 6-3, 7-6 (1); Harshini Nagaraj bt 5-Sejal Gopal Bhutada 7-6 (6), 6-2; 2-Haritha Venkatesh bt Anvi Punaganti 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

