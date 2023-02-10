Top seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina was eliminated from the Cordoba Open with a straight sets loss to countryman Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Round of 16.

World No. 28 Schwartzman won just 61 per cent of his first service points on Thursday and converted only one of four break point attempts on the outdoor clay of the Polo Deportivo Kempes complex in Cordoba.

Cerundolo sent down six aces and won 67 per cent of points on his first serve to take the match in one hour and 40 minutes, reports news agency Xinhua.

He will face Hugo Dellien in the quarterfinals on Friday after the Bolivian overcame Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4.

Others to progress in the ATP 250 event on Thursday were Alberto Ramos-Vinolas, Federico Coria and Joao Sousa.

20230210-130802