Tension grips Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh after VHP block chief injured in clash

Tension gripped Nohar in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district after Block President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satveer Saharan and several got injured in a clash over the removal of people of a particular community sitting in front of the temple.

Saharan was referred to district hospital for treatment. Angry crowd gathered on the spot and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area with police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people.

Rajasthan remains on boil as violent incidents, one after another, continue to hit the state.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community in Bhilwara. There was an outrage among the people after the crime, which took place on Tuesday evening. The BJP, VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members called for a bandh in the district following the incident.

