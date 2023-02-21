Tension prevailed in Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh district after members of two communities clashed and pelted stones at each other, the police said on Tuesday, adding 12 people were injured in the incident.

Also, there were reports of firing. The clash between Hindus and Muslims was reported in Kheda Khalipur village.

Senior police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, reached the spot and controlled the situation.

As per the police, the cause of the altercation was the thrashing of a boy by members of another community who accused him of driving a motorcycle recklessly and hitting a girl on Sunday.

However, the dispute was resolved on that day but on the next day, both sides again clashed, the police said.

“Reinforcements have been deployed in the area and the situation brought under control,” said an official.

The police booked cases and rounded up several people.

