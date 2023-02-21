INDIALIFESTYLE

Tension in Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh

NewsWire
0
0

Tension prevailed in Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh district after members of two communities clashed and pelted stones at each other, the police said on Tuesday, adding 12 people were injured in the incident.

Also, there were reports of firing. The clash between Hindus and Muslims was reported in Kheda Khalipur village.

Senior police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, reached the spot and controlled the situation.

As per the police, the cause of the altercation was the thrashing of a boy by members of another community who accused him of driving a motorcycle recklessly and hitting a girl on Sunday.

However, the dispute was resolved on that day but on the next day, both sides again clashed, the police said.

“Reinforcements have been deployed in the area and the situation brought under control,” said an official.

The police booked cases and rounded up several people.

20230221-165202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cyclone Tauktae: 4 killed while collecting mangoes in Raj

    Kejriwal to visit Kerala to participate in Twenty20 Political Party event

    It was great to have competition with Jeswin Aldrin in Fed...

    BJP MP Parvesh Verma seeks removal of Swati Maliwal as DCW...