Tension prevailed in Haryana’s Sonipat after a group of 15-20 armed men vandalised a mosque and attacked people offering namaz inside the premises.

At least nine people got injuried in the attack.

The incident occurred in Sandal Kalan village in Sonipat district on Sunday night.

Photos of the armed men attacking people have been circulating after the incident. The attackers were seen holding bamboo sticks in their hands and roaming freely.

The cause of the provocation is not clear. But the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against 19 people.

As per the police, the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sonipat.

Further details were awaited

