Tension in Kerala as protests against port project turn violent

Tension prevailed at Vizhinjam area in Kerala capital on Sunday after a group of protesters — opposed to the Vizhinjam port project, overturned police jeeps and also injured two policemen.

The protesters surrounded a police station, demanding release of five persons who were taken into custody following clashes on Saturday.

The protesters are led by the fishermen of Latin Catholics — a dominant community in the coastal area of Vizhinjam.

Some media personnel were also injured when the protesters allegedly assaulted those who were filming the demonstrations.

The police have registered an FIR against the Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas J. Netto, naming him as the first accused.

Fifty priests including Auxiliary Bishop, Christudas, and Vicar General, Yujin Pereria are also charged in the new FIR.

The protesters want the port project to be called off even as the Kerala High Court has directed the work on the project be resumed.

The state government is keen to complete the Vizhinjam port work.

The CPI-M, BJP, and the influential SNDP of the backward-class Ezhava community are backing the port project.

They have also staged demonstrations in support of the port project.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police have deployed more than 200 police personnel to face any eventuality at the Vizhinjam police station.

