Rajasthan police have arrested three persons for an attack on two shopkeepers in Baran district on Wednesday night, while five other accused are still absconding.

Armed youth attacked two shopkeepers and injured them late on Wednesday night. The attackers were reportedly from another community, who had entered Harish Sharma’s shop carrying weapons.

The miscreants attacked Harish and his brother Vinod with swords and sticks. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

In protest against the attack, Hindu organisations and the BJP called a bandh in Baran on Thursday.

However, some miscreants who opposed the bandh went to the market, leading to a tension after which heavy police force was deployed in Baran.

The police tried to disperse the people, but they did not stop and started removing the barricades, forcing the police to resort to lathi charge.

The Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and additional police forces have been called from Kota and Jhalawar to maintain peace and order in the city. Many SHOs are patrolling the key intersections of Baran.

On Wednesday night, a large number of people had gathered and expressed their displeasure over the increasing criminal incidents across the district, including in the city. Traders had called for ‘Baran bandh’ on Thursday to protest against these incidents.

After this, shops were closed in many towns of the district, including Baran city, since Thursday morning. Emergency services such as petrol pumps, medical shops were also kept closed during the bandh.

On Wednesday, massive protests had broken out in Chittorgarh after a youth named Ratan Soni was brutally murdered by some miscreants on Tuesday night. The deceased was the son of former BJP councilor Jagdish Soni and was associated with the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

