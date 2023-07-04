INDIA

Tension in Telangana’s Gajwel town after clash

NewsWire
0
0

A clash between two groups triggered tension in Gajwel town of Telangana’s Siddipet district after a man was assaulted for allegedly urinating near a Shivaji statue.

The man, who was in an inebriated condition, was allegedly paraded naked for his act.

The incident led to the clash between groups of different communities, which also left one person injured.

Police officers pacified the protesters with the assurance that they will take immediate action against those found involved.

A few organisations also called for a shutdown in Gajwel on Tuesday to protest against the incident and to demand action against the guilty.

Gajwel Assembly constituency is represented by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan Khalid alleged that the local police were mute spectators to the incident.

He urged the Director General of Police and Siddipet Commissioner to order an inquiry, while also also demanding security for the minority community.

2023070433668

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Judges often wear sunglasses when BJP leaders’ names surface in scams’

    Appointing Lokayukta is underway, Delhi govt tells HC

    Spending on apps in India to reach Rs 64 lakh cr...

    T’gana CM pays tributes on Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniv