Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district after hundreds of workers of the ruling DMK shouted slogans and conducted protest marches in the city after a statue of party founder leader and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was found desecrated on Monday morning.

The full-size statue of Annadurai was erected at Kandamangalam on the Villupuram- Puducherry national highway

The statue was found garlanded with slippers and its face covered with DMK’s party flag. A photo of party leader and former Union Minister A. Raja, who has courted controversy recently over his “anti-Hindu religion” comments, was also found fixed on the statue.

Police have commenced investigation but with no buildings in the near vicinity, no CCTV visuals are available. A few people have been questioned.

Sources in Villupuram area told IANS that the situation is tense and a heavy police contingent is camping in the area.

