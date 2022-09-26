INDIA

Tension in TN’s Villupuram after Anna statue found desecrated

Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district after hundreds of workers of the ruling DMK shouted slogans and conducted protest marches in the city after a statue of party founder leader and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was found desecrated on Monday morning.

The full-size statue of Annadurai was erected at Kandamangalam on the Villupuram- Puducherry national highway

The statue was found garlanded with slippers and its face covered with DMK’s party flag. A photo of party leader and former Union Minister A. Raja, who has courted controversy recently over his “anti-Hindu religion” comments, was also found fixed on the statue.

Police have commenced investigation but with no buildings in the near vicinity, no CCTV visuals are available. A few people have been questioned.

Sources in Villupuram area told IANS that the situation is tense and a heavy police contingent is camping in the area.

