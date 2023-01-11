INDIALIFESTYLE

Three cow carcasses were found in a field on Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway after which tension prevailed in the village.

The police officials said the carcasses were found in the Keshavpur Kala village under the Dataganj police station.

The police said there was dense fog in the area and taking advantage of it, the bovine smugglers slaughtered three cows behind the PCF godown and took away meat leaving behind its remains.

Station house officer, Dataganj, Shorabh Singh said the heads, legs, hide and other remains of the cows were found when they reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area and investigations are underway.

