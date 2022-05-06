Tension prevailed outside the Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex here on Friday when a team led by advocate commissioner arrived to survey the area and videograph it on the orders of the local court.

Large groups of both communities had gathered outside and both sides started chanting religious slogans. Both sides, later, blamed each other for initiating the slogan war.

Additional forces were rushed in and senior district official reached the spot and pacified the crowds before the survey could be initiated.

Earlier, the mosque had been covered with boards.

The issue is sensitive as the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque has already decided to oppose the decision of the local court.

S.M. Yasin, Joint Secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had said that no one will be allowed to enter the mosque. Some reports stated that the Muslim side has said that the videography should be restricted to the premises of Kashi Vishwanath temple, and no “non-believer” will be allowed to enter the mosque.

The inspection began around 3.30 pm with continued resistance. The committee office bearers had, however, assured that they will oppose the survey in a “peaceful manner”.

The district administration had also been trying to convince the Intejamiya committee.

In the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26, ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places before May 10.

The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate would remain present during the proceedings.

Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar is conducting the survey and inspection.

The case was filed on April 18, 2021 by Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others demanding permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They had also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

