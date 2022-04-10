INDIA

Tension prevails after stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in J’khand

Tension prevailed in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district after incidents of stone pelting and arson during Ram Navami fair on Sunday in Hirahi-Hendlaso village.

As per the information, some people started pelting stone on crowd during Ram Navami procession in the area. This led to a stampede and more than half a dozen people were injured.

Later people from both sides started pelting stones. As tension escalated, more than a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van were set on fire at the fair. Two houses have also been set ablaze near Bhogta Garden.

Several senior officers including DC and SP of Lohardaga reached the spot. Heavy police force has been deployed in the entire area.

Top officials of the district administration say that the situation has been brought under control.

Half a dozen people are reported to have been injured in stone pelting incidents. Two of these people, Manohar Sahu and Bhola Singh, have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

