Tensions in Bhangar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas flared up again on Saturday over clashes between Trinamool Congress and All India Secular Front (AISF) activists.

Bhangar had been in the news recently afterviolent and bloody clashes eruoted during the nomination phase for the July 8 panchayat polls,

On Saturday, the tension began at the Bhagabanpur area after some local Trinamool Congress activists, as alleged by the AISF, tried to destroy some wall graffiti by hurling crude bombs.

The, AISF supporters claimed the ruling party activists had beaten up the protesters when they tried to stop them.

Local sources said that the heated exchange of words between the supporters of two parties soon turned into clashes, followed by severe brick-batting and hurling of crude bombs.

Local AISF leader Alamgeer Hossain against that as Bhangar is returnung to normalcy, the ruling party activists are against trying to create tension in the area in order to terrorise the voters before the rural civic body.

At the time the report was filed the AISF supporters had started agitating by blocking the local roads.

Local Trinamool Congress Sirazul Islam, however, has denied the allegations, and claimed that the AISF activists are unnecessarily trying to create tension in the area by blocking roads.

As many as three people, two affiliated to the AISF and one to the Trinamool Congress, were killed during the earlier clashes.

Since the dates for rural civic body polls were announced on June 8, poll-related violence has killed 12 people.

Vote counting will take place on July 11.

2023070132309