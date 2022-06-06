‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’ actress Anjali Tatrari says she is taking inspiration from her co-actor Avinesh Rekhi on the sets of the show. In fact, Avinesh has also been mentoring Anjali who wants to be as dedicated as her co-star.

As Anjali mentions: “I have been having a really great time exploring the character of Krisha. It has been a roller coaster, where not only my character, but even I have grown and matured as an artiste. Through all this, the whole ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’ cast and crew have supported me, especially Avinesh, who has been really approachable right from the get-go. In fact, I have massive respect for him.”

She recalls her first day of shooting with him and shares: “I remember, the very first day, when I shot my first scene with him, I was really nervous, and he made me feel extremely comfortable. Despite having an experience for over a decade in the industry, I saw this down-to-earth, chill guy who was very focused, committed, motivated, and fairly punctual. I’ve never witnessed him take his work for granted.”

The actress says she wants to be as dedicated as Avinesh. “I want to be as dedicated as Avinesh. His drive to do good work made us connect and he has really been a great guide and mentor.”

“He has helped me learn a lot of things and grow so much as an artiste and as a person. I enjoy working with him and I hope the audience keeps showering their love on #DevIsha,” she concludes.

‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’ airs on Zee TV.

