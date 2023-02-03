ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from Ranbir-Shraddha’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was shot across 8 Spanish locations

If you like the visuals of the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, here’s some news for you.

The song, which gives out a vibrant and cool vibe in terms of the visuals, has been shot across eight locations in Spain.

The makers purposefully took the decision to shoot in such locations to add more vibrance and freshness to the song. Spain always adds a distinctive texture to the frame, and the fans of the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ would agree.

The first few frames of the song, where Shraddha looks ravishing in a flared red dress while Ranbir looks stunning in a white casual shirt, were shot in the beautiful Spanish village of Besalu.

Ranbir is seen chasing Shraddha playfully across the beautiful mediaeval town through its cobblestone streets and beautiful bridges. Besalu brims with its own character in the song.

A major part of the song has also been shot across the towns of Mallorca, an island with ravishing beach coves and beautiful villages. The water sequence where Ranbir and Shraddha are seen oozing sizzling chemistry has been shot in a tiny cove beach called Cala Deia, which is known for celebrity staycations.

In addition, it has also been shot on the Borne Street and the beaches of Barcelona along with Sollar, Cala s’Almunia and Vallademosa.

Talking about the song, ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ will release in theatres worldwide on Holi (March 8).

20230203-175401

