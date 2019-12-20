Terence Lewis wants dance shows to capture changing youth

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANSlife) Ace choreographer and contemporary dancer Terence Lewis has judged among many, one of country’s initial dance shows – ‘Dance India Dance (DID) – and after a decade, will be seen on ‘India’s Best Dancer.

“It’s very important that every time, every decade, a new show comes up which can cater to the demands of the changing trends that are happening amongst youth and give them a voice.

“There was a huge lacuna where people who were really talented didn’t have a space to go to and DID filled that gap. My new show, India’s Best Dancer is going to again give a platform to the new rise of talent that is about to hit the world,” Lewis, 44, told IANSlife.

Speaking about the show, which is currently taking auditions pan-India, is a solo dance competition. Terence will judge the show along with Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur.

“We’re looking for people who are trained, and who have confidence in their skill and art. People who are really skilled – because it’s a very tough dancing show. People who are versatile, so that means they can do other styles at least. They can be really phenomenal in their own style; and in one or two styles, if they’re coached and guided, they can at least hack it and do a good job of it. The ability to transform into every style is also important because, at the end of the day, style or no style, dance is dance.

“We’re looking at people who have clarity in the movement. Because a lot of people learn the choreography, and they think it is good, but the execution of the choreography is very poor. So, people with a lot of clarity and crispness in the movements; who are great with their timing; their sense of performing quality to the audience; how they can get the judges and the audience to want them and watch them,” Lewis shared.

The top choreographer also wants in contestants an ability to look inside themselves and to go outside continuously, which means, “they are performing for themselves, too, but also at the same time they are getting the audience to look at what they are doing”.

What else helps make India’s best dancer?

As per Lewis, what will also work is the ability to be camera-friendly and one’s musicality – how does one interpret the song and how unique one is in that interpretation – and quirkiness.

He is also mentoring India’s young and emerging performing artistes as part of the Young Artiste 2020, a national-level talent hunt.

In the past, Terence has judged India’s top dance-based television shows, including ‘Dance Champions’, ‘Dance India Dance’, ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance!’ and has choreographed films including ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Jhankaar Beats’.

