‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’: Saheba asks Angad for 7 days to uncover truth

NewsWire
0
0

TV actor Vijyendra Kumeria, who plays Angad in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, and Himanshi Parashar seen as Saheba, get into a heated argument in the family drama as Angad calls her ‘mastermind’ behind her sisters’ plans to elope with someone.

During the show, it was seen that Saheba was forced to marry Angad as her sister, Keerat, played by Prachi Hada, eloped with another guy. However, later both Angad and Saheba started developing feelings for each other. However, things turned bitter after Keerat returned.

She tried to commit suicide and even after Angad questioned her a number of times, she refused to reveal the name of the guy with whom she eloped.

After talking to her, Angad blames Sahiba for all the mishaps and says that she should take the responsibility of everything that happened with his sister.

Saheba, however, asked him to give her seven days to bring out the reality about the boy with whom her sister ran away.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.

20230419-170401

