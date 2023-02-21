The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will host the 22nd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) in Delhi from Wednesday.

The summit is being held on the theme of ‘Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action’ from February 22 to 24.

The three-day summit will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and COP28-President designate Sultan Al Jaber.

TERI Director General Vibha Dhawan said, “The WSDS inaugural brings together on one platform global voices that will have a significant say in how the planet’s path to healing and resilience will evolve. As the host of COP-28, the UAE remains a critical player in steering climate negotiations to a place where the concerns of the Global South are addressed, be it climate finance or loss and damage. Guyana is a torchbearer for the planet when it comes to nature-centred approach to conservation.”

The Guyana Vice President will deliver the inaugural address and set off the international participation at WSDS.

The opening address will be given by Bhupender Yadav, while Sultan Al Jaber will deliver the keynote address.

Through its Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, Guyana has put in place a roadmap to energy transitions and a larger decarbonisation process.

Jagdeo is expected to share insights on Guyana’s natured-centred approaches to sustainable development.

With the pivotal Global Stocktake set to conclude later this year in what is touted to be a high-stakes negotiations at COP-28 in the UAE, Al Jaber, the Special Envoy on Climate Change, is expected to highlight the priority areas of engagement at the climate conference.

India had announced its 2030 targets and 2070 net-zero goals at COP-26 at Glasgow.

