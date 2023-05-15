West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed apprehension that some of the 36,000 primary teachers, whose services have been terminated following a recent order of the Calcutta High Court, might adopt any drastic step out of frustration.

“Many of them have approached me and requested me to do something. Some of them have gone into acute depression. If one family has an average of six persons, then the livelihood of around two lakh people are at stake now. That is why I am worried if some of these teachers adopt any drastic step. I will not make any comment on the court order. The court has the right to pronounce any verdict. But we have decided to challenge that order in the higher leved” she told media persons here.

At the same time, the Chief Minister accused the section of the state government employees agitating in demand of enhanced dearness allowance and arrears accrued on it, as responsible for the development that resulted into termination of services of 36,000 primary teachers.

“Those who are shouting for dearness allowances and holding rallies regularly are responsible for the loss of jobs for 36,000 individuals,” she said.

She also said that the payment of dearness allowance is not mandatory. “Dearness allowance can be paid only if the state government has enough reserves. Those who are protesting on the dearness allowance issue should try to secure a Central government job for better salary and enhanced dearness allowance payments,” she said.

Reacting to her comments, Bhaskar Ghosh the convenor of the joint forum of state government employees, which is steering the movement, said that the Calcutta High Court has described the dearness allowance as “legally enforceable right” of the employees. “If the Chief Minister does not know this, she should better know it from anyone else,” he added.

