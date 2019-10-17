Territorial integrity of Manipur will be upheld: CM

Guwahati, Oct 19 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday reiterated the State government’s commitment to uphold the territorial integrity of the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 128th Manipur Police Raising Day held at the Parade Ground of 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion.

“The Centre has assured the state government that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be affected in bringing solution to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talks,” the Chief Minister said.

Singh’s statement came at a time when the ongoing talks between NSCN (IM) and the Central government have hit a roadblock over the Nagas’ demand for a separate flag and constitution.

The Manipur Chief minister said that the state government believed that the Centre and its leaders would respect the sentiments of the state government. Manipur is vigilant and monitoring every stage of the ongoing peace talks, he added.

On Friday, Nagaland Governor and Central government’s interlocutor for Naga talks met a delegation of church leaders and civil society groups of Nagaland and said that the NSCN (IM) has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement by raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the government of India’s position.

Responding to the ethnic issues in the state, the Chief Minister said that it is tragic that most of the communities of the state always think for themselves rather than cohesive thoughts.

“When we start thinking for common good leaving aside personal/community benefits, then there will be peace in the state,” he asserted.

Stating that various welfare schemes have been introduced for the people, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to deliver inclusive governance and development in the state.

