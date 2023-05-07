INDIA

Terror associate arrested in J&K’s Pulwama, IED recovered

A terror associate was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

“Pulwama police averted a major tragedy by apprehending terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, resident of Arigam Pulwama and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started,” a police official said.

While a series of successful anti-terror operations have been carried out, resulting in elimination of many terrorists and their commanders, many terrorist supporters have been arrested in the last few months as part of an operation to demolish the ecosystem of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

