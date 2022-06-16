Ukrainian law enforcement officers have foiled a terrorist attack on the country’s leadership, a Minister announced here.

“The information from our sources has allowed us to prevent a terrorist attack on the leadership of our country. We will be able to reveal more details after our victory (in the war),” Ukrayinska Pravda quoted Yevhenii Yenin, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Yenin, Ukrainian civilians are assisting the police in conducting counter-sabotage operations.

“In particular, civilians are helping law enforcement by observing all temporary restrictions and the curfew, as well as by reporting suspicious persons to law enforcement officers,” he was quoted as saying.

The Minister urged civilians to continue reporting suspicious persons to the police and to remain vigilant even in cities, towns, and villages that are far from the frontline.

There are a total of 123 counter-sabotage groups comprising at least 1,500 members operating as part of law enforcement agencies, according to yenin.

Over 800 people suspected of sabotage and reconnaissance have been detained and handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine, he added.

During the beginning of the Russian invasion, sabotage and reconnaissance groups tended to comprise 5-10 members: their goal was to organise terrorist attacks and sabotage operations, including in central Kiev, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Later, the saboteurs have become more involved in artillery-forward observations, highlighting the positions of Ukrainian armed groups, and recording and reporting the results of rocket and artillery attacks.

According to Yenin, police officers at checkpoints have been able to effectively deploy artificial intelligence to uncover saboteurs.

Police officers can use special software installed on their tablets to run a check on suspicious persons across multiple databases within minutes.

