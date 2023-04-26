A total of 293 people have been killed and 521 others injured in 436 terrorist attacks in Pakistan since January this year, the military’s media wing ISPR said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 192 people were killed and 330 injured in 219 incidents, whereas Balochistan reported 80 fatalities and 170 wounded persons in 206 attacks, said Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press briefing.

A total of 21 people were killed and 21 others injured in 11 incidents in Punjab and Sindh provinces, he told reporters here.

The DG added that this year, the security forces conducted 8,269 major and minor intelligence-based operations in which 1,535 terrorists were either killed or arrested.

An average of over 70 operations are being conducted by police, security forces, and other law enforcement agencies on a daily basis across the country, the official said.

“Due to untiring efforts of the public and army, there is no no-go area in Pakistan. However, in some areas, several groups of terrorists are active which are being eliminated on a daily basis. During these operations huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from terrorists and their handlers,” he said.

The fatalities in the operations included 137 army personnel while there were 117 injured persons, he said, adding that “the war against terrorism will continue till elimination of the last terrorist”.

Talking about the internally displaced people, following operations in tribal areas, he said that 95 per cent of them returned home after the restoration of peace.

